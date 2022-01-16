Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,006 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

