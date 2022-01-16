Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 113,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 130,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

