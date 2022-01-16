Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on WINC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WINC stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

