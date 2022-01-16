Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,133 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 61.0% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $170.00 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

