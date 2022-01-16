Truist Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securities decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGMS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.30 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

