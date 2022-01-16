Truist Securities Begins Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $796.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.55 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $687.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $678.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.