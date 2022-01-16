Truist Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Truist Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Truist Securities also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Creative Planning bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

