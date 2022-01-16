Truist Securities Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $102.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHAK. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.17.

Shake Shack stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

