Truist Securities Weighs in on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE CCK opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Crown by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

