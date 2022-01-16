TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $91,125.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,956,308,220 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

