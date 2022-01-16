TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.93

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 49371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TuSimple by 182.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TuSimple by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter worth $3,565,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 255.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

