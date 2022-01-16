Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by Cowen from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.51.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,762,301,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

