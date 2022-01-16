Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $94.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

