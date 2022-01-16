Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.