UBS Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.06.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $525.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.