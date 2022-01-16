UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 27,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,638. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBJY. Barclays cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

