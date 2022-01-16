UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 9.9% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in UGI by 10.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after acquiring an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,258,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

