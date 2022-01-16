Unitrade Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $2.11 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

