Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

UBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 261,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.