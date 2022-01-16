Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after buying an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

