Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,368 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,344. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

