Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post $240,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $990,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.57 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VXRT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 3,199,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vaxart by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vaxart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

