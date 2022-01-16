Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $222.05

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $222.05 and last traded at $222.05, with a volume of 18902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.15.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

