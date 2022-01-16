Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 47.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 183,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Ventas by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 57.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

