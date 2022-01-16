Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.13 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,001.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,278.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,538.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

