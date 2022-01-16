Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $288.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.99 and a 200-day moving average of $289.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

