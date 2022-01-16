Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

KLA stock opened at $445.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

