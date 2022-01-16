Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IEF stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

