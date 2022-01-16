Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IWN stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

