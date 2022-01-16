Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Vericel stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,578.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

