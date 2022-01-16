Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $198.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.