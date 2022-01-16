Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VET. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at C$19.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.77. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$19.98.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.