VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after acquiring an additional 726,468 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

