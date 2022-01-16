Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $116.82 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

