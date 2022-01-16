Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $561,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

