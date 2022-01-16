Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBGS opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

