Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $65.13 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.04.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.