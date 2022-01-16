Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

