Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,966,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,417,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

