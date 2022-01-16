Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

Vinci stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

