Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,207 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,259 ($17.09) to GBX 1,207 ($16.38) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.34) to GBX 1,260 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.23) to GBX 1,560 ($21.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.72) to GBX 1,470 ($19.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.61).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,105.50 ($15.01) on Friday. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 831 ($11.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

