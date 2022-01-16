Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.21 ($71.83).

VNA stock opened at €48.27 ($54.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.71. Vonovia has a one year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

