Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 93,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,954. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

