Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Up 71.8% in December

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 200.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

