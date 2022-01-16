Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wabash National traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 12577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wabash National by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wabash National by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

