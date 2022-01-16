Wafra Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.1% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $192,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 440,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,648 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 36,716 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 29,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

