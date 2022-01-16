Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in December

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WMMVY opened at $35.20 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.3507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

