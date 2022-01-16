Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $38,850,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

