Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001743 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $58.92 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,279,528 coins and its circulating supply is 78,558,496 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

