Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDPSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($42.05) to €43.00 ($48.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

